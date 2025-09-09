By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Tops List Of Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For 2025

Bangladesh scholarships have been announced for 500 Pakistani students, with the initiative aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between the two nations. The announcement came during a high-level meeting in Lahore.

The new Bangladesh scholarships were confirmed during talks between Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Bangladesh’s Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr. Khalid Hussain. The meeting was also attended by PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. MD Iqbal Hussain Khan.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed Punjab’s readiness to work with Dhaka in sectors such as education, green energy, flood management, and sustainable agriculture, with the goal of building a stronger regional partnership.

The announcement of 500 Bangladesh scholarships for Pakistani students underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to advancing education, development, and stronger bilateral relations.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

