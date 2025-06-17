By AbdulWasay ⏐ 41 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bitcoin At Risk Quantum Computers Can Break It Experts Warn

Bitcoin currently secures transactions with the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA). However, cryptography researchers are concerned about the system’s vulnerability to a future quantum attacks. A powerful quantum computer running Shor’s algorithm could decipher private keys from exposed public ones. This allows an attacker to seize user funds before they are officially confirmed on the blockchain.



The risk becomes critical during the typical 10-minute transaction confirmation window. According to experts, approximately 25% of all Bitcoin is held in addresses where public keys have already been exposed, primarily through legacy wallets or reused addresses. This segment of the network remains directly vulnerable to a theoretical quantum breach.

Timeline Points to Possible Q-Day Within a Decade

Although quantum computing is still developing, the countdown to what experts call “Q-Day” has already begun. That day refers to the point when quantum computers become capable of breaking classical cryptography at scale. Currently, quantum machines only operate with a few hundred noisy qubits, but researchers estimate such power may be available within 5 to 10 years.

In the meantime, intelligence agencies and hackers may be storing encrypted blockchain data in hopes of decrypting it later using future quantum devices. This “harvest now, decrypt later” approach makes the risk more urgent than many realize.



Are We Heading Towards A Post-Crypto World?

Upgrading Bitcoin to a quantum-safe protocol involves deploying post-quantum cryptography like lattice-based signatures. Some developers have proposed new address types such as P2QRH, which are resistant to quantum decryption. However, implementing these changes would require a hard fork and widespread network consensus.

Maintaining user privacy and transaction efficiency while adopting post-quantum methods poses a major design challenge. No timeline has been confirmed for official integration of such features.

Quantum Attacks Spur Global Cybersecurity Warnings

Leading security bodies, including NIST in the U.S. and the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, are urging institutions to adopt post-quantum readiness by 2030. They warn that critical digital infrastructure must transition before advanced quantum computing becomes a reality. The same goes for cryptocurrencies of all levels.

Bitcoin users are advised to avoid address reuse and monitor developments in quantum-resistant wallets as the industry moves toward a more secure, post-quantum era.

