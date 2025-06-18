By AbdulWasay ⏐ 58 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bruno Mars As New Icon For Fortnite Season 9 Divides Fandom

Epic Games has formally announced Bruno Mars as the featured icon for Fortnite Season 9. The announcement features a new Bruno Mars skin, themed dance emotes, and an arena-style performance event inspired by the artist’s most popular songs. This signifies another illustrious inclusion in the Fortnite Icon Series, which has previously showcased Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and The Kid LAROI.



The new season also introduces cosmetics reflecting Mars’s signature style: from sequined suits to flashy sunglasses, allowing players to groove their way through battle royale matches. Epic says this collaboration is meant to “celebrate global music icons who push creative boundaries.”

Bruno Mars Fortnite Mix Response

While the update excited a portion of the fan base, it also stirred backlash among those craving less mainstream content.

Disappointed fans took to Reddit and X to express their frustration. “I was so hyped for Deadmau5… What a wasted season,” one user wrote. Another stated, “They teased Deadmau5 and then dropped another pop artist—seriously criminal.”



Others echoed the sentiment, calling the choice “predictable” and “lazy.” “Another Bruno Mars is so boring,” one post read. Some players also joked, “Pop music feels illegal in this game,” highlighting the ongoing tension between artistic diversity and commercial appeal within Fortnite’s evolving identity.

Live Concerts for Fortnite’s Metaverse Ambitions

The collaboration brings more than just cosmetics. A Bruno Mars-themed live concert event will launch mid-season, complete with limited-time quests and interactive challenges. Players can unlock map zones modeled after the artist’s performance sets, as well as emotes choreographed to famous dance routines.

This collaboration strengthens Fortnite’s growing position as a metaverse entertainment hub. As Season 9 is expected to generate significant engagement, Mars may indicate that Epic Games considers pop music integral to its in-game experiences, notwithstanding demands for increased diversity in its musical selection.

Bruno Mars, fortnite, Fortnite Season 9
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Tiktok Ai Ads Mimic Real Creators And Its Raising Eyebrows

TikTok AI Ads Mimic Real Creators And It’s Raising Eyebrows

Government Unveils Draft National Tariff Policy 2025 30 At Regulatory Reforms Conference

Government Unveils Draft National Tariff Policy 2025–30 at Regulatory Reforms Conference

Balochistan Unveils Rs 1028 Billion Budget With Focus On Salaries

Balochistan unveils Rs. 1,028 Billion Budget with focus on salaries

Youth Turns To Ai Bots And Social Media For News Study Reveals

Youth Turns to AI Bots and Social Media for News, Study Reveals

Amazon Ceo Warns Ai Will Reduce Corporate Workforce

Amazon CEO Warns AI Will Reduce Corporate Workforce

Sapm Haroon Akhtar Meets Ceo Of Master Changan Motors Suzuki Motors To Discuss Strategic Challenges In Auto Sector

Haroon Akhtar Holds Talks with Changan, Suzuki on Auto Sector Issues

Careem To Exit Pakistans Ride Hailing Market This July

Careem to Exit Pakistan’s Ride-Hailing Market This July

Pakistans It Exports See First Dip After 19 Months

Pakistan’s IT Exports See First Dip After 19 Months

Govt Reverses Proposed Sales Tax Hike On Hybrid Cars

Govt Reverses Proposed Sales Tax Hike on Hybrid Cars

Meta Vs Openai Talent Battle Heats Up

Meta vs OpenAI: Talent Battle Heats Up

Gta Vi Delay Dampens Hopes For 2025 Videogame Market Boom

GTA VI Delay Dampens Hopes for 2025 Videogame Market Boom

Chat Gpts Launch Has Aftereffects Similar To The First Nuclear Test

ChatGPT’s Launch Has Aftereffects Similar To the First Nuclear Test

Research Shows Photons Born From Nothing The Future Of Light

Research Shows Photons Born From Nothing: The Future of Light