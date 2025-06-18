Bruno Mars As New Icon For Fortnite Season 9 Divides Fandom

Epic Games has formally announced Bruno Mars as the featured icon for Fortnite Season 9. The announcement features a new Bruno Mars skin, themed dance emotes, and an arena-style performance event inspired by the artist’s most popular songs. This signifies another illustrious inclusion in the Fortnite Icon Series, which has previously showcased Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and The Kid LAROI.







The new season also introduces cosmetics reflecting Mars’s signature style: from sequined suits to flashy sunglasses, allowing players to groove their way through battle royale matches. Epic says this collaboration is meant to “celebrate global music icons who push creative boundaries.”

Bruno Mars Fortnite Mix Response

While the update excited a portion of the fan base, it also stirred backlash among those craving less mainstream content.

Disappointed fans took to Reddit and X to express their frustration. “I was so hyped for Deadmau5… What a wasted season,” one user wrote. Another stated, “They teased Deadmau5 and then dropped another pop artist—seriously criminal.”







Others echoed the sentiment, calling the choice “predictable” and “lazy.” “Another Bruno Mars is so boring,” one post read. Some players also joked, “Pop music feels illegal in this game,” highlighting the ongoing tension between artistic diversity and commercial appeal within Fortnite’s evolving identity.

Live Concerts for Fortnite’s Metaverse Ambitions

The collaboration brings more than just cosmetics. A Bruno Mars-themed live concert event will launch mid-season, complete with limited-time quests and interactive challenges. Players can unlock map zones modeled after the artist’s performance sets, as well as emotes choreographed to famous dance routines.

This collaboration strengthens Fortnite’s growing position as a metaverse entertainment hub. As Season 9 is expected to generate significant engagement, Mars may indicate that Epic Games considers pop music integral to its in-game experiences, notwithstanding demands for increased diversity in its musical selection.