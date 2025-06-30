By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Byd Launches Nationwide Ev Test Drive In Pakistan

BYD Pakistan, Mega Motor Company has launched a nationwide test drive campaign for its flagship electric vehicles, the Seal and Atto 3, now available across dealerships in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The initiative allows prospective customers to get behind the wheel and experience BYD’s all-electric vehicles in real-world conditions. The test drives highlight BYD’s cutting-edge technology, smooth performance, and futuristic design. These experiences aim to show why the brand’s models are gaining global popularity.

According to the company, “Customers can conveniently book their test drive online” by visiting www.byd.com.pk, selecting their preferred model, time slot, and location.

This test drive initiative highlights BYD’s commitment to accelerating Pakistan’s shift to New Energy Vehicles (NEVs). With an expanding local presence and a growing portfolio of innovative, competitively priced electric models, the company is making eco-friendly driving more accessible and appealing.

“This initiative underscores BYD’s ongoing commitment to make electric mobility more accessible and convenient in Pakistan,” stated the company, reflecting its broader vision of clean, smart, and affordable transportation for all.

The Seal and Atto 3 are equipped with state-of-the-art electric technology, designed to offer powerful yet smooth driving experiences. The campaign not only allows drivers to explore these features first-hand, but also builds trust and awareness among potential EV buyers.

As BYD strengthens its footprint in Pakistan, such efforts are key to encouraging green automotive adoption and demonstrating the practicality of EVs in everyday life.

How to Book

Interested drivers can now reserve their spot by visiting www.byd.com.pk and selecting their desired vehicle, test location, and time.

