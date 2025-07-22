Earlier this month, Techjuice reported that BYD Pakistan would introduce the BYD Shark 6 PHEV by July 2025. Now, it’s official; sources confirm the BYD Shark 6 PHEV will launch in Pakistan on July 25, 2025. It will be the country’s first plug-in hybrid pickup truck. Bookings for the Shark 6 PHEV will start on July 25, with deliveries scheduled to begin in September 2025.

The Shark 6 will enter a market dominated by fuel-based models like the Toyota Hilux Revo, ISUZU D-Max, and JAC T9 Hunter. Initially, its price was expected to be between PKR 19 to 20 million. However, updated estimates now suggest a range of PKR 20 to 23 million.

Previously showcased at the 2024 Pakistan Auto Show, this vehicle marks BYD’s bold move into the utility segment.

BYD Shark 6 PHEV Specs & Features

Exterior

Futuristic shark-like grille with aerodynamic design.

Sculpted body with sharp lines and bold angles.

LED headlights and rear continuous lava lamps.

18-inch wheels with Continental tires for a strong road presence.

Shark fin antenna and roof rails.

Stylish and High-Tech Interior

Plush cabin with fluorescent orange and black accents.

Digital dashboard and rotational touchscreen infotainment.

Comfortable seats with lumbar support.

NFC entry system and smart driver-assist features like radar, lane assist, fatigue detection, and blind-spot monitoring.

Performance and Power

The Shark 6 PHEV is powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder petrol engine paired with dual electric motors. It delivers a total of 430 hp and 650 Nm of torque. Its performance features include

29.58 kWh BYD blade battery.

Regenerative braking for improved efficiency.

Fuel economy: 50 km/L on a full tank and full battery (company claim).

All-wheel drive for enhanced performance on various terrains.

With the launch of the Shark 6, BYD aims to push Pakistan’s automotive industry towards electrification. The new PHEV represents a significant step toward reducing emissions in the country’s growing pickup truck market.