BYD Shark 6 PHEV Set to Launch in Pakistan on July 25
Earlier this month, Techjuice reported that BYD Pakistan would introduce the BYD Shark 6 PHEV by July 2025. Now, it’s official; sources confirm the BYD Shark 6 PHEV will launch in Pakistan on July 25, 2025. It will be the country’s first plug-in hybrid pickup truck. Bookings for the Shark 6 PHEV will start on July 25, with deliveries scheduled to begin in September 2025.
The Shark 6 will enter a market dominated by fuel-based models like the Toyota Hilux Revo, ISUZU D-Max, and JAC T9 Hunter. Initially, its price was expected to be between PKR 19 to 20 million. However, updated estimates now suggest a range of PKR 20 to 23 million.
Previously showcased at the 2024 Pakistan Auto Show, this vehicle marks BYD’s bold move into the utility segment.
BYD Shark 6 PHEV Specs & Features
Exterior
-
Futuristic shark-like grille with aerodynamic design.
-
Sculpted body with sharp lines and bold angles.
-
LED headlights and rear continuous lava lamps.
-
18-inch wheels with Continental tires for a strong road presence.
-
Shark fin antenna and roof rails.
Stylish and High-Tech Interior
-
Plush cabin with fluorescent orange and black accents.
-
Digital dashboard and rotational touchscreen infotainment.
-
Comfortable seats with lumbar support.
-
NFC entry system and smart driver-assist features like radar, lane assist, fatigue detection, and blind-spot monitoring.
Performance and Power
The Shark 6 PHEV is powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder petrol engine paired with dual electric motors. It delivers a total of 430 hp and 650 Nm of torque. Its performance features include
-
29.58 kWh BYD blade battery.
-
Regenerative braking for improved efficiency.
-
Fuel economy: 50 km/L on a full tank and full battery (company claim).
-
All-wheel drive for enhanced performance on various terrains.
With the launch of the Shark 6, BYD aims to push Pakistan’s automotive industry towards electrification. The new PHEV represents a significant step toward reducing emissions in the country’s growing pickup truck market.