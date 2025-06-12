The Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has pledged to share the findings of its inquiry report into the alleged O/A Level paper leaks with a subcommittee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Education. This assurance was given by Uzma Yousuf, the Country Director of CAIE, during a recent meeting with the parliamentary panel.







CAIE is committed to sharing the inquiry report after June 16, 2025. Yousuf stated that the ongoing investigation would clarify the situation. MNA Mohammad Ali Sarfraz, attending as a special invitee, presented significant evidence to the subcommittee, including paper codes and video evidence, indicating that multiple papers had indeed been leaked.

The parliamentary panel emphasized that in the event of confirmed paper leaks, they would ensure that students suffer no loss. They also demanded that if papers are to be retaken, it should happen immediately to allow students to receive their results by August of the current year. The subcommittee, formed recently, has a broad mandate beyond just investigating the paper leaks. Its terms of reference include probing the authority and legal framework under which CAIE operates in Pakistan. Also to review the number of examinations conducted per year, the number of students taking these exams, and the cost of each examination.

The committee plans to hear from school heads, in addition to the British Council (which also conducts O/A Level exams), in subsequent meetings. The formation of this subcommittee stemmed from serious concerns raised by the main National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, headed by MNA Dr. Azimuddin Zahid Lakhvi.







This main committee had previously expressed alarm over the alleged leaking of A-Level papers in Pakistan. They stated that such incidents jeopardize the academic future of bright students and raise questions about the Cambridge University’s examination process in the country.

Before this meeting, CAIE had issued a press release acknowledging “alleged leaks of specific exam questions” and stating that their legal compliance teams would “urgently investigate all evidence thoroughly so that results are fair.” They also noted the circulation of “fake information, including scam circulation on social media.”

During earlier discussions, CAIE’s Country Director, Uzma Yousuf, faced criticism for not directly answering questions about the number of leaked papers and for appearing to deflect blame onto local Pakistani education boards. Committee members strongly rebuffed these remarks, asserting that the focus should remain on addressing issues within the Cambridge system.

Furthermore, officials from the Federal Ministry of Education admitted they do not monitor Cambridge’s operations in Pakistan. The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) stated they were not officially involved in Cambridge oversight and only learned of their responsibility through court notices. The IBCC also revealed that CAIE had failed to submit a formal inquiry report on a 2024 paper leak despite repeated communications.