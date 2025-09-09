By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 19 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Canada has announced a major educational opportunity for young researchers by opening applications for the Canada Graduate Research Scholarship 2026. The program offers CAD 40,000 annually for up to three years, supporting both Canadian and overseas PhD students, including Pakistanis. The last date to apply is October 17, 2025.

The initiative reflects Canada’s commitment to advancing research, innovation, and global collaboration. Applicants must already be enrolled in a recognized PhD program at a Canadian university and should not have completed more than 36 months of doctoral work by December 31, 2025. Students in combined programs (MD/PhD, MA/PhD) are also eligible if their research includes a thesis component.

Scholarship Details
Annual Amount CAD 40,000
Duration Up to 3 years
Deadline October 17, 2025
Eligibility Enrolled in Canadian PhD, ≤36 months of doctoral work

Applications are to be submitted through respective Canadian institutions. According to officials, the scholarship aims to attract the world’s best researchers to Canada, further enhancing its global academic leadership.

This announcement follows Bangladesh’s recent offer of 500 scholarships to Pakistani students, underlining growing regional and international support for Pakistan’s youth. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised Bangladesh’s achievements in the garment sector, microfinance, and women’s empowerment, emphasizing that Pakistan-Bangladesh ties are rooted in shared history and brotherhood.

For Pakistani students, these scholarship opportunities from Canada and Bangladesh present a valuable chance to pursue advanced education and contribute to global research and development.

