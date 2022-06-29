Careem launches carpooling services

Given the massive hike in global fuel prices, the everyday office-goer is the most affected by the current economic conditions. Careem, the Super App of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has added a carpooling feature in its corporate portfolio ‘Careem for Business (C4B)’, dedicatedly catering to its corporate clientele.

The carpooling service includes a pool of cars, with 1 pool comprising of three (3) people in one (1) car, in which colleagues in one organization living in proximity will get an optimized route in their daily commute from their homes to and from offices daily. This will enable the working segment of society to minimize travel and fuel costs all while reaping the benefits like door-to-door pickup/drop-off, automated processing, dedicated focal person and enjoy a safe, secure and hassle-free ride from the corporate fleet. This service is currently being utilized by multiple reputed organizations, including Nestle, Sapphire, Packages Limited, BASF, Sadatech, Acascus, Repair Desk, etc.

Similarly, Careem has also introduced a full and half day model, which gives you access to a dedicated Captain and vehicle for 12 hours and 6 hours, respectively. In this model, customers can travel to non-active areas and take intercity rides to non-operational cities. Additionally, Careem has introduced a feature where companies can avail all benefits of corporate services and bill directly to the colleagues instead of the BTC (bill to company). This option is already being utilized by multiple reputed companies, including Power Cement,PICG, Hapag Lloyd, Salesflo, Maple Leaf and Daraz.

Commenting on this initiative, Feroz Jaleel, Country Head, Careem Pakistan said,

“In the current economic conditions, everyone is enduring challenging times, and it is our responsibility to eliminate some ‌woes. The newly introduced carpooling service can cause greater productivity at work, as this will help ease the burden. As the name suggests, Careem will always be generous in providing relief to the masses by taking a lead in offering innovative services in the ride-hailing sector”.

Careem is providing corporate services to various corporate partners including Jazz, K-Electric, Telenor, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), United Bank Limited (UBL), Haleeb Foods, and Afiniti, ultimately living up to its mission of simplifying and improving the lives of people using the service every day for their commute to and from work.

About Careem

