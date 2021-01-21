Careem partners with UNDP

Careem has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to raise awareness on gender sensitization, traffic rules and civic sense through a series of animated videos. The videos are going to be used for engagement of youth on social issues as well as being incorporated in the onboarding process for training Careem’s Captains at time of registration.

The animated videos were developed in close collaboration with the objective of educating the society and raising awareness of the issues which commonly exist but are tabooed.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mohsin Zaka, General Manager Ride Hailing, Careem Pakistan said: “Our efforts for ensuring safety at Careem never stops. We are constantly working to enhance the overall experience for our customers. That being said, Captains are an integral part of the Careem family and we will continue to work on their capacity building by continuously educating them. This partnership will act as a catalyst in providing such training to our deserving Captains.

Laura Sheridan, Programme Specialist, Youth Empowerment Programme, UNDP said: “Part of UNDP Youth Empowerment Programme’s mandate is to engage youth in positive discourse and develop content for promoting positive social messaging. UNDP would hence like to thank Careem for helping develop these educational videos for dissemination among its Captains. In particular, we are pleased to know that the gender sensitization awareness video has already been included as a permanent part of daily Captain training at Careem

Careem has always been at the forefront of coming up with initiatives aimed at providing the utmost safety for not just its customers but also its captains. Careem also hosts a number of in-app safety features including call masking, live-tracking and sharing of rides, a safety button and a 24/7 care centre.

