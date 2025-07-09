Islamabad, July 08, 2025— At the National Conference on Climate Challenges in Pakistan, Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, spoke about the company’s increasing focus on climate resilience. Speaking to an audience of policymakers, climate experts, and business leaders, he said that Telenor’s climate communication is moving beyond just emergency alerts and now supports wider efforts in preparation and day-to-day operations.

Emphasizing the urgency of the climate crisis, he stated that climate change is a present and pressing reality. “At Telenor, our focus is on enabling action—helping people, businesses, and institutions better understand and respond to climate risks,” he said.

Ashfaque highlighted Telenor Pakistan’s role in supporting national emergency efforts, citing the company’s contribution in mobility tracking during the COVID-19 pandemic and its collaboration with institutions like the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) during the devastating 2022 floods. Building on these efforts, he shared that Telenor is now exploring its role in developing a nationwide disaster communication system. There is a need for a system that can provide geo-targeted early warning alerts and enable real-time coordination during crises, enhancing both the precision and efficiency of emergency responses.

Beyond emergency response, Ashfaque highlighted the company’s ongoing efforts in environmental sustainability. Since 2019, Telenor has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 23% and is on track to further cut emissions in line with its science-based climate targets. He noted that climate action is fully embedded in Telenor’s operations and values. The company consistently invests in climate-focused communication efforts, hosts expert forums, expands climate-resilient infrastructure, promotes sustainable practices across its supply chain, and reports progress transparently throughout the year.

In closing, Ashfaque shared that Telenor aims to continue contributing to climate efforts in Pakistan, with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and steady progress toward greater climate resilience.