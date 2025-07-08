Just days after increasing prices by up to Rs200,000, Changan Pakistan has announced a Changan car price cut campaign, offering significant discounts along with a free 2-year maintenance package to appease customers upset by the July 1 price hike.

Under this Changan car price cut offer, buyers can save between Rs150,000 and Rs200,000 on select models. Additionally, the company includes free Periodic Preventive Maintenance (PPM) valued between Rs125,000 and Rs250,000, bringing the total value of benefits to as much as Rs450,000 for some vehicles.

This move appears to be a strategic effort by Changan to soften the impact of recent price increases and boost sales during challenging economic conditions. The discounts and maintenance package provide customers with both immediate savings and long-term service benefits.

Below is a summary of the updated prices and discounts on Changan vehicles:

Model Price from July 1 (PKR) Discount (PKR) Price After Discount (PKR) Offer Value (PPM) Oshan X7 Comfort (7-Seats) 8,474,000 175,000 8,299,000 2 Years PPM Worth 250,000 Oshan X7 FS (5-Seats) 9,149,000 200,000 8,949,000 2 Years PPM Worth 250,000 Oshan X7 FS (7-Seats) 9,299,000 200,000 9,099,000 2 Years PPM Worth 250,000 Alsvin 4,189,000 150,000 4,039,000 2 Years PPM Worth 125,000 Alsvin Lumiere 4,899,000 150,000 4,749,000 2 Years PPM Worth 125,000 Alsvin Lumiere Black Edition 4,999,000 150,000 4,849,000 2 Years PPM Worth 125,000 Karvaan Power Plus 1.2 3,249,000 N/A 3,249,000 N/A Sherpa Power 1.2 2,349,000 N/A 2,349,000 N/A

Customers considering the Alsvin or Oshan X7 models may find this an ideal moment to purchase, as the combined value of discounts and free maintenance offsets the earlier price increases substantially.

This Changan car price cut promotion not only provides financial relief but also aims to strengthen buyer confidence in a difficult market.