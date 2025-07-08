By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Changan Car Price Cut And Free Maintenance Package Announced

Just days after increasing prices by up to Rs200,000, Changan Pakistan has announced a Changan car price cut campaign, offering significant discounts along with a free 2-year maintenance package to appease customers upset by the July 1 price hike.

Under this Changan car price cut offer, buyers can save between Rs150,000 and Rs200,000 on select models. Additionally, the company includes free Periodic Preventive Maintenance (PPM) valued between Rs125,000 and Rs250,000, bringing the total value of benefits to as much as Rs450,000 for some vehicles.

This move appears to be a strategic effort by Changan to soften the impact of recent price increases and boost sales during challenging economic conditions. The discounts and maintenance package provide customers with both immediate savings and long-term service benefits.

Below is a summary of the updated prices and discounts on Changan vehicles:

Model Price from July 1 (PKR) Discount (PKR) Price After Discount (PKR) Offer Value (PPM)
Oshan X7 Comfort (7-Seats) 8,474,000 175,000 8,299,000 2 Years PPM Worth 250,000
Oshan X7 FS (5-Seats) 9,149,000 200,000 8,949,000 2 Years PPM Worth 250,000
Oshan X7 FS (7-Seats) 9,299,000 200,000 9,099,000 2 Years PPM Worth 250,000
Alsvin 4,189,000 150,000 4,039,000 2 Years PPM Worth 125,000
Alsvin Lumiere 4,899,000 150,000 4,749,000 2 Years PPM Worth 125,000
Alsvin Lumiere Black Edition 4,999,000 150,000 4,849,000 2 Years PPM Worth 125,000
Karvaan Power Plus 1.2 3,249,000 N/A 3,249,000 N/A
Sherpa Power 1.2 2,349,000 N/A 2,349,000 N/A

Customers considering the Alsvin or Oshan X7 models may find this an ideal moment to purchase, as the combined value of discounts and free maintenance offsets the earlier price increases substantially.

This Changan car price cut promotion not only provides financial relief but also aims to strengthen buyer confidence in a difficult market.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Bitchat

Jack Dorsey Launches ‘Bitchat’ with Bluetooth Messaging to Challenge WhatsApp

Rawalpindi Data Dealers Held For Illegally Selling Sensitive Citizen Data

Rawalpindi Data Dealers Held for Illegally Selling Sensitive Info

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

Pakistan Post Used Public Utility Funds for Army Pensions: PAC Reveals

Turkish Airlines Pakistan Flights To Rise With More Trips

Turkish Airlines Set To Expand Flights to Pakistan

Tax On Prize Bonds And Savings Profits Doubled For Non Filers

Tax on Prize Bonds and Savings Profits Doubled for Non-Filers

Sindhs Driving License Is Online Now Heres How To Obtain It

Sindh Online Learner License Issuance Crosses 208,000 Mark in Just Nine Months

Govt To Establish Sugar Sector Data Monitoring System

Cabinet Approves Sugar Import to Stabilize Prices

Netflix

Netflix Confirms 50% of Worldwide Audience Are Watching Anime

Youtube Channels

Govt To Shut down 27 Famous YouTube channels after court order

Temu Price Increase In Pakistan Official Statement Explains New Costs

Temu Responds to Price Surge in Pakistan While AliExpress Prices also Rise

Drive Home A Toyota Corolla Faster With Altis Hbl Financing

Own a Toyota Corolla Sooner with HBL Altis Financing Plan

Realme 15 Pro

Upcoming Realme 15 Pro Leak Surfaces

Sweden Visa Services Resume In Pakistan

Major European Country Resumes Visa Services in Islamabad