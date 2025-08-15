By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 16 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Chatgpt

ChatGPT’s mobile app isn’t just popular; it leads the AI chatbot market on both iOS and Android. Since its launch in May 2023, the app has generated a staggering $2 billion in global consumer spending, according to app analytics firm Appfigures. This is nearly 30 times more than the combined lifetime earnings of competitors like Claude, Copilot, and Grok.

ChatGPT has transformed how people access information, offering instant answers to a wide range of questions. It assists students with research, helps professionals draft emails, and supports creative writing. Businesses use it to improve customer service and automate repetitive tasks efficiently. By providing guidance, ideas, and solutions quickly, ChatGPT has become a valuable tool for daily productivity and learning.

Record-Breaking Growth in 2025

The app’s revenue growth in 2025 has been explosive. From January to July, ChatGPT earned $1.35 billion—a 673% increase compared to $174 million in the same period last year.

On average, the app now generates nearly $193 million per month, up from $25 million per month in 2024.

ChatGPT vs. Rival Apps:

App 2025 YTD Revenue Monthly Average Share of Revenue
ChatGPT $1.35B $193M 100%
Grok $25.6M $3.6M 1.9%
Claude Data not disclosed
Copilot Data not disclosed

Why Mobile Dominates the AI Market

These figures cover consumer spending only through app stores, but they highlight mobile’s crucial role. Mobile apps remain the first touchpoint for users, whether they download from the App Store or Google Play. Meanwhile, AI companies also sell subscriptions on websites and offer API services.

The closest competitor of ChatGPT, Grok, earns roughly 53 times less than ChatGPT. Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, entered the market later. It launched in November 2023 on X (formerly Twitter), without standalone apps.

The iOS app arrived in January 2025, followed by the Android version in March. By that time, ChatGPT had already built a massive head start.

Spending Per Download:

According to Appfigures, the average global spending per download is:

  • ChatGPT: $2.91
  • Claude: $2.55
  • Grok: $0.75
  • Copilot: $0.28
Appfigures pic leak
Image Credits: Appfigures

In the U.S., ChatGPT earns $10 per download, making up 38% of its total revenue. Germany is the second-largest market at 5.3%. ChatGPT has become a mobile revenue powerhouse, surpassing rivals in downloads, spending, and global reach.

Its success demonstrates the power of mobile apps as the primary gateway for AI adoption and monetization worldwide.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Iphone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Camera Specs and Design Tipped by dbrand
Galaxy S26 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Display, Battery Capacity Leaks
FBR
FBR Imposes Cash Limit on COD Orders Across Pakistan
Bsek To Live Online Scrutiny Portal In Three Days
BSEK to Live Online Scrutiny Portal in Three Days
Govts Petrol Price Hike Proposal May Block Relief For Consumers Yet Again
New Fuel Prices Announced From August 16
Oxford University
Pakistani-Origin British Girl 24 A-Levels World Record Paves Way to Oxford University
Cat
CAT Upholds CCP’s Price-Fixing Ruling Against Medical Centres
Pakistan
Pakistan, Japan Eye Growth in Auto, IT, and Exports
Sbp
SBP Issues Rs. 75/- Commemorative Coin to celebrate Marka-e-Haq
Epbd
EPBD Releases Wealth Perception Index 2025 Lists Featuring Pakistan’s Top 40 Conglomerates
Apples First 5g Macbook Pro M5 Could Launch Early 2026
Apple’s First 5G MacBook Pro (M5) Could Launch Early 2026
Google Rolls Back On Purging Crypto Wallets From Play Store
Google Rolls Back On Purging Crypto Wallets from Play Store
Tecno Spark 40 Series
TECNO SPARK 40 Series Now Available in Pakistan – Starting at PKR 48,999