ChatGPT’s mobile app isn’t just popular; it leads the AI chatbot market on both iOS and Android. Since its launch in May 2023, the app has generated a staggering $2 billion in global consumer spending, according to app analytics firm Appfigures. This is nearly 30 times more than the combined lifetime earnings of competitors like Claude, Copilot, and Grok.

ChatGPT has transformed how people access information, offering instant answers to a wide range of questions. It assists students with research, helps professionals draft emails, and supports creative writing. Businesses use it to improve customer service and automate repetitive tasks efficiently. By providing guidance, ideas, and solutions quickly, ChatGPT has become a valuable tool for daily productivity and learning.

Record-Breaking Growth in 2025

The app’s revenue growth in 2025 has been explosive. From January to July, ChatGPT earned $1.35 billion—a 673% increase compared to $174 million in the same period last year.

On average, the app now generates nearly $193 million per month, up from $25 million per month in 2024.

ChatGPT vs. Rival Apps:

App 2025 YTD Revenue Monthly Average Share of Revenue ChatGPT $1.35B $193M 100% Grok $25.6M $3.6M 1.9% Claude Data not disclosed — — Copilot Data not disclosed — —

Why Mobile Dominates the AI Market

These figures cover consumer spending only through app stores, but they highlight mobile’s crucial role. Mobile apps remain the first touchpoint for users, whether they download from the App Store or Google Play. Meanwhile, AI companies also sell subscriptions on websites and offer API services.

The closest competitor of ChatGPT, Grok, earns roughly 53 times less than ChatGPT. Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, entered the market later. It launched in November 2023 on X (formerly Twitter), without standalone apps.

The iOS app arrived in January 2025, followed by the Android version in March. By that time, ChatGPT had already built a massive head start.

Spending Per Download:

According to Appfigures, the average global spending per download is:

ChatGPT: $2.91

Claude: $2.55

Grok: $0.75

Copilot: $0.28

In the U.S., ChatGPT earns $10 per download, making up 38% of its total revenue. Germany is the second-largest market at 5.3%. ChatGPT has become a mobile revenue powerhouse, surpassing rivals in downloads, spending, and global reach.

Its success demonstrates the power of mobile apps as the primary gateway for AI adoption and monetization worldwide.