ChatGPT Is Permissible In International Baccalaureate Essays

International Baccalaureate has permitted school students to use chatGPT in their essays. IB, which offers an alternative qualification to A levels, has granted permission to take help from chatGPT in their essays.

According to IB,” students could use the chatbot but must be clear when quoting its responses”.

ChatGPT is an efficient tool by OpenAI that helps students and educators in their daily routines.

Since its launch, it has grabbed the attention of almost every individual. Whether we talk about a house lady, an educationist, a lawyer or any coder/programmer. Though, chatGPT is helpful for everyone.

ChatGPT has become famous since its launch in the market with its ability to produce efficient responses to text prompts, including requests to write essays.

On the other hand, chatGPT has alarmed teachers and professors since it passed the MBA and Law exams. It has triggered teachers and academic professionals.

Matt Glanville, the IB’s head of assessment principles and practices, stated that the chatbot has to embrace as “an extraordinary opportunity”.

In addition, Matt Glanville told the Times the responses will treat as any other sources in essays.

“The clear line between using chatGPT and providing original work is the same as using ideas from other people or the internet. As with any quote or material adapted from another source, it must be credited in the body of the text and appropriately referenced in the bibliography”, said Matt Glanville.

Thousands of students enrol in the IB curriculum from a Ross the world every year. Therefore, any head decisions will directly impact students’ professional growth.

More students from more than 120 schools take part in IB exams every year. Glanville stated that “essay writing would feature less prominently in the qualifications process in the future because of the rise of chatbot technology.

In addition, he also said that “Essays writing is profoundly challenged by the rise of new technology. And there’s no doubt that it will have much less prominence in the future”.

Furthermore, he also added that “when AI can essentially write an essay at the touch of a button, we need our pupils to master different skills, such as understanding if the essay is any good or if it has missed the context, has used biased data or if it is lacking in creativity”.

“These will be far more important skills than writing an essay, so the assessment tasks set need to reflect this”.

ChatGPT is a creation of OpenAI, a San Francisco company supported by Microsoft. Microsoft and other big tech giants have invested a massive amount in chatGPT to increase the traffic on its search engine.

After the success of chatGPT, Microsoft has planned to create its chatbot, Bard.

On Monday, Snapchat announced its “deployment of a chatbot on the same technology as chatGPT. The app will bring its chatbot, called My AI, will be out to subscribers to its premium service, Snapchat”.

Snapchat has decided to first produce its “experimental chatbot” on a trial basis?

“While my AI avoids harmful or misleading information, mistakes may occur, said Snapchat.

Snapchat added, “the service could be used for a range of purposes, similar to how chatGPT and Bing have been used, including recommending gift ideas and planning hiking holidays”.

