Microsoft Launches AI Chatbot To Bing App On iPhone And Android

On Wednesday, Microsoft announced the preview release of its Edge and Bing apps for iPhone and Android users. Indeed, it’s a fantastic new feature for iPhone and Android users to enjoy new features like voice search and access to its AI chatbots.

The app is straightforward to use. A user must only tap the Bing icon to start a chat session. The platform enables users to ask questions via text or with their voices.

In addition, answers will be in bullet points, simplified responses, or a traditional text format.

According to Microsoft, users can access Bing’s updates through the homepage of the Edge mobile app.

Moreover, Microsoft announced AI-powered Bing for Skype as well. Users will get access by adding Microsoft’s AI to group chats and asking different questions.

The efficient chatbot will provide answers for the whole group. Moreover, people can benefit by asking Bing for travel suggestions or about the weather, any media-related news, or any award show.

Likewise, answers will be available in bullet points, like Bing mobile app, in simplified responses or text format.

Bing in Skype is readily available on a worldwide preview.

On February 7, Microsoft, a prominent tech giant, organized an event at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington. In an event, the company announced AI-powered updates to the company’s Bing search engine and Edge browser.

The company first presented a preview for customers to know how it works. Therefore, the updates were initially released on the desktop in a limited preview. Through this, users can get a finite number of queries to search during the initial period.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, stated that search engines by artificial intelligence are the essential tool available for the first time in the nine years of his working career.

“I had not seen something like this since, I would say, 2007-2008, when the cloud was just first coming out,” stated Nadella to a news reporter Jon Fortt of CNBC.

