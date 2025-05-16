Cheapest EV in Pakistan Inverex Price Announced (Alto’s death?)

The cheapest EV in Pakistan Inverex price announcement has created a buzz in the local auto market, as the tech company unveils its first electric hatchback — the XiO EV. With three distinct variants, the XiO aims to offer urban commuters a range of practical and budget-friendly electric mobility solutions.









The Inverex XiO is a compact 4-door electric vehicle manufactured in China and tailored to meet varying driving needs. It will be available in three variants based on range: 140 km, 220 km, and 320 km on a single charge.

Here are the official pricing and booking details:

XiO 140

Price: Rs3,499,000

Booking Amount: Rs500,000

XiO 220

Price: Rs4,199,000

Promo Price: Rs3,999,000

Booking Amount: Rs600,000

XiO 320

Price: Rs5,199,000

Promo Price: Rs4,999,000

Booking Amount: Rs700,000

Positioned as the cheapest EV in Pakistan, Inverex has equipped the XiO with features that boost convenience and efficiency. One of the key highlights is DC fast charging, which can power the battery from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes — making it ideal for city driving routines.









Key Features of the Inverex XiO EV

Up to 320 km driving range

DC fast charging (30–80% in 30 minutes)

Built-in radar system

Smart safety technology

Free 1-year insurance with purchase

By launching the XiO, Inverex has entered Pakistan’s electric vehicle segment with a clear focus on affordability, sustainability, and everyday usability. The company is targeting eco-conscious buyers who are looking for value-driven alternatives to traditional combustion engine vehicles.

With the Inverex XiO now dubbed the cheapest EV in Pakistan, the electric mobility space is expected to witness increased competition and greater accessibility for everyday drivers.