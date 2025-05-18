China Envisions Humanoid Robots as Partners, Not Replacements

As China accelerates its progress in humanoid robotics, concerns around job displacement are rising globally. But according to Chinese authorities, these robots are designed to work alongside humans, not replace them.







Liang Liang, the deputy director at the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, one of the country’s largest tech zones, has publicly addressed these concerns. Speaking to international media, Liang dismissed the idea of mass unemployment caused by robots.

“We don’t believe robots will make people unemployed, but rather they’ll boost efficiency or take on tasks humans are unwilling to do — like exploring the vast universe or the ocean depths where people can’t go,” Liang explained.

He further elaborated that robots could continue operating when human workers need rest, leading to better, more cost-effective products and services.

“When it’s nighttime and humans need rest, machines could keep working, giving us better, cheaper, and more user-friendly products. So we see this as the direction for our future development,” he added.

Robots vs Humans

This vision was recently brought to life during the world’s first robot half-marathon, held in Beijing. Organized in a symbolic format, the event had two separate tracks: one for human runners and one for robots, emphasizing coexistence rather than competition.







Liang commented on the layout of the marathon:

“You see, in the marathon, humans have their track where they push their physical limits, and the machines have their own track where they jointly challenge their limits — but they aren’t trying to take over the human course to sprint to the finish line. The future will be like this too.”

The event was hosted at the headquarters of X-Humanoid, also known as the Beijing Humanoid Robotics Innovation Centre. Their robot, Tiangong Ultra, emerged victorious in the race, clocking an impressive speed of 12 kilometers per hour (7.56 mph).

Beyond Sports: Real-World Applications

While Tiangong Ultra was designed with speed and agility in mind, X-Humanoid also showcased other prototypes that serve more practical purposes.

In one demonstration, a robot was tasked with picking up litter. Even when its task was interrupted, such as having the object removed from its grasp, the robot continued to recalibrate. It ultimately completed its mission with persistence.

This self-corrective ability is seen as critical to future roles in dynamic environments where conditions frequently change.

Why does it matter?

China’s approach to humanoid robots is not rooted in replacement but reinforcement. Backed by state support, this shift aims to make robots active partners in hazardous or tedious environments. These include tasks like space exploration and late-night operations.

This strategy not only highlights China’s technological ambition. It also presents a model of collaborative integration that could influence global labor and tech policies.

Rather than signaling the end of human roles, China’s development in humanoid robotics appears to be opening a new chapter in teamwork between man and machine.