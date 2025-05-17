Govt to Support Local Manufacturers in Adopting EV Technology in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, the Ministry of Industries and Production has pledged full support to local manufacturers for adopting EV technology in Pakistan, aiming to accelerate domestic production and reduce the nation’s reliance on fuel imports.









The announcement was made by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan during a high-level meeting held on Friday. The discussion focused on the automobile sector, with particular attention to the promotion and integration of electric vehicles (EVs).

Haroon emphasized that EVs and lithium battery technology represent the future, stressing the need for Pakistan to embrace these innovations to remain globally competitive. He also highlighted the economic and environmental benefits that transitioning to EVs can bring to the country.

Referring to a Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report, he noted that 28.7 million motorcycles in the country currently rely on petrol, costing Pakistan billions of rupees each year.









Govt Incentives to Boost Two-Wheeler EV Technology in Pakistan

Following the PM’s vision, the Ministry is working proactively to offer incentives and facilities to industrialists willing to invest in EV technology in Pakistan, especially within the two-wheeler segment. This move is expected to drive long-term savings and support local manufacturing.

Data presented by COMSATS at the meeting revealed that petrol motorcycles cost around Rs6.9 per kilometre, whereas electric bikes only consume Rs0.7 per kilometre, proving the financial viability of electric mobility.

The meeting, which focused on EV adoption and motorcycle retrofitting, included participation from Secretary Saif Anjum, Executive Director COMSATS Nafees Zakaria, and CEO Engineering Development Board Khuda Bakhsh Ali.

The SAPM reaffirmed that the government’s push toward electric mobility is not just about economic gain but also a step toward fulfilling the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Vision, which encourages eco-friendly and sustainable technologies.

The National Electric Vehicle Policy was also discussed as a critical component of this transformation, aimed at positioning Pakistan for sustainable growth and energy independence by promoting local investment in the EV sector.