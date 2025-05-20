China Rolls Out 100 Fully Self-Driving Electric Mining Trucks

China has launched a fleet of 100 autonomous electric mining trucks at the Yimin Open-Pit Mine in Inner Mongolia. This initiative represents the world’s first operational cluster of zero-carbon, driverless mining trucks, establishing a new benchmark in smart mining technology.







The trucks are supported by Huawei’s 5 G-Advanced (5 G-A) network, allowing real-time communication, precision control, and uninterrupted autonomous operations. This network offers 500 Mbps uplink speed and 20ms latency, making it suitable for high-definition video transmission and cloud-based dispatching.

Described as the first “vehicle cloud network” in the mining industry, the system allows 24/7 operation with efficient coordination between trucks and control systems.

Each truck is the XCMG ZNK95 model. It is fully autonomous and can carry 85–90 metric tonnes. The trucks use millimeter wave radar and AI-powered visual computing. They can automatically load and unload materials. These features make them reliable in tough mining conditions.







According to officials, these vehicles operate effectively in temperatures as low as -40°C, making them ideal for Inner Mongolia’s harsh climate.

Quick Battery Swaps and Solar Charging

One of the notable innovations is the battery swap mechanism. Instead of waiting for recharging, a depleted battery is simply replaced on-site with a fully charged one, minimizing downtime. The power used for charging is sourced entirely from photovoltaic systems.

“The power for our pure electric unmanned mining trucks is entirely sourced from photovoltaic green energy,” confirmed Shu Yingqiu, director of the Huaneng Yimin open-pit mine.

Efficiency and Environmental Impact

Compared to traditional diesel-powered, human-operated trucks, the autonomous fleet offers:

20% higher operational efficiency

120% transport efficiency compared to manual operations

Thousands of tons of CO₂ emissions avoided

Although the trucks transport coal, an energy source not known for sustainability, the electric operation itself is a step toward reducing the carbon footprint of mining activities.

The project is a result of collaboration between China Huaneng Group (a state-owned energy firm), Huawei, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group, and the State Grid Smart Vehicle Network. The initiative aligns with China’s broader goal of integrating AI, 5G, and green energy into industrial operations.

Huawei’s cloud platform also monitors truck locations using crowdsourced mapping, enabling optimized routing and minimizing idle time.

Huawei claims this infrastructure can eventually support over 300 autonomous trucks, ensuring round-the-clock mining operations. With forecasts from battery manufacturer CATL predicting a sharp rise in electric mining truck adoption by 2028, China’s leadership in this space places it well ahead in the global shift toward automated, sustainable mining.