Tesla Faces Major Setback with $800M in Unsold Cybertrucks

Tesla is currently grappling with a significant inventory issue, reportedly holding over $800 million worth of unsold Cybertrucks. More than 10,000 units of the futuristic stainless-steel pickup remain unsold at dealerships, raising concerns about the vehicle’s market performance.

Elon Musk had once projected an ambitious sales goal of 250,000 Cybertrucks annually. However, reality tells a different story. In the first quarter of 2025, Tesla managed to sell fewer than 6,500 units, falling drastically short of expectations and signaling a major slowdown.

The Cybertruck’s brutalist design and patchy build quality have drawn criticism, with many potential buyers unimpressed by its unconventional appearance. Furthermore, Elon Musk’s increasingly polarizing public positions have shifted the vehicle’s image from a technological breakthrough to a culture war symbol.

Detractors have even nicknamed the Cybertruck the “Swasticar”, reflecting backlash tied to Musk’s association with far-right political narratives.

In April, Tesla introduced a more affordable rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck priced at $69,990, but this move did little to stimulate demand. Reports indicate that Tesla has quietly reassigned workers from Cybertruck production back to the more reliable Model Y assembly line.

Although Tesla has not publicly revised its sales projections, industry analysts suggest that the Cybertruck’s future looks uncertain. Once touted as a sci-fi leap forward, it now risks being remembered as both a midlife-crisis machine and a PR disaster.

Elon Musk envisioned the Cybertruck as a revolutionary force on the roads, but for now, it appears to be mainly taking up space in parking lots, a stark contrast to its original promise.