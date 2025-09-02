By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 49 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read

China AI Education is now compulsory for all primary and secondary students in Hangzhou, a city in China’s Zhejiang province, as local authorities start a structured rollout this term. Schools must provide a minimum of ten hours of AI lessons per academic year and may deliver the content as a short intensive module or by integrating topics into existing subjects.

The new programme is directed so as to develop skills every year. During the initial two years of primary school students will become familiar with common smart devices and discover some general rules of safe and private usage. In Years 3 and 4 students will work with simple artificial intelligence tools to gather and synthesize text image and sound in short term projects. The Year 5 and 6 lessons present some of the fundamental concepts of decision trees, basic neural network concepts, and simple algorithms.

Middle school students will be guided to complete a more complete AI workflow including data preparation model training and testing. High school students will complete project based assignments and create mini intelligent systems.

According to officials, the plan also trains teachers and establishes competency standards in order to enable schools to provide practical lessons and ensure student privacy. Local education bureaux have published advice to enable schools to localise the content and to integrate AI lessons with other STEM fields. The objective is to develop a continuous talent stream in industry and research.

The Hangzhou initiative is part of a larger national initiative to integrate AI into education and teaching practice. Beijing has established plans to implement AI tools in the classroom and to transform the skills of teachers in other parts of the country.

The major approach focuses on both technical dexterity and moral utilization to ensure that pupils understand how to evaluate and utilize AI in their daily existence.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Appointed New Cco Of Deutsche Bank Pakistan
Deutsche Bank Announces New CCO in Pakistan
Pakistan Plans Transition To Net Billing System For Solar Energy
China’s Policy Shift May Drive Up Solar Panel Prices in Pakistan
Kp Digital Media Bill Now Covers Social Media
KP Digital Media Bill Now Covers Social Media
Musks Grok Ai Makes Shocking Comeback In U S Govt Contract Battle
Musk’s Grok AI Makes Shocking Comeback in U.S. Govt Contract Battle
Bise Mardan
Mardan Board HSSC 2025: Top Position Holders Announced
PTCL
CCP Recovers Rs. 500 Million from PTCL and Link Dot Net in Anti-Cartel Crackdown
China Mandates Ai Content Labels Across Major Social Media Platforms
China Mandates AI Content Labels Across Major Social Media Platforms
Punjab Govt Declares Sept 6 Public Holiday For Eid Milad Un Nabi
Punjab Government Declares September 6 as Public Holiday
Sun Tv
Sun TV Dispute Stalls Pakistan’s 5G Spectrum Auction Plans
You Will Soon Connect on WhatsApp Without Exchanging Numbers
Ai Stethoscope Detects Heart Conditions Fast In Seconds
AI Stethoscope Detects Heart Conditions Fast in Seconds
Hackers Are Now Hiding Malware Inside Ai Chatbot Images Heres How To Stay Safe
Hackers Are Now Hiding Malware Inside AI Chatbot Images: Here’s How To Stay Safe
Senate Demands Elon Musk Apologize Before Starlink Can Operate In Pakistan
Senate Demands Elon Musk Apologize Before Starlink Can Operate in Pakistan