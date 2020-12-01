China urged to increase investment and trade in Pakistan after special partnership

The China ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) was recently held from the 27th to the 30th of November 2020 in Nanning China where Pakistan was invited as a special partner country. The expo is meant for the promotion of trade and investment between the ASEAN countries.

China ASEAN expo comes to an end today.The event was held from 27-30 November 2020 in Nanning China Pakistan was designated as Special Partner Country by the Chinese government and TDAP participated in the event with a country pavilion and 14 companies from various export sectors pic.twitter.com/MP58JjAYMi — Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) (@tdap_official) November 30, 2020

While addressing a conference held in the expo, Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque, urged the business community of China and the ASEAN countries to invest in Pakistan and especially in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being set up under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He informed that the Pakistani market has a vast potential which will only be boosted by the strong friendship with China.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also commended the Government of China for effectively overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic and restoring trade and economic activity as testified by the holding of CAEXPO and other trade exhibitions.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) also informed the exporters in Pakistan that it has included the China ASEAN expo to its exhibition calendar and shall participate in the 2021 edition with full vigor.

This a good step for Pakistan as the international community is finally coming around to setting up industries in Pakistan with Turkey showing a keen interest and big tech giants like Samsung considering setting up a smartphone assembly plant in Pakistan.

Image Source: Belt and Road News

