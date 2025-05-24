China’s Xiaomi Commits $28 Billion to Core AI Tech R&D Projects

In a bold move to solidify its position in the global tech arena, Xiaomi has announced a substantial investment of 200 billion yuan (approximately $27.8 billion) in core technology R&D over the next five years. This commitment underscores the company’s dedication to innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, chip development, and electric vehicles.







Strategic R&D Focus Areas

The investment by Xiaomi will predominantly focus on the expansion of its electric vehicle lineup, the development of in-house chipsets, and the advancement of AI technologies. Xiaomi’s objective is to enhance its efficacy in the global market and decrease its dependence on external suppliers by emphasizing these critical areas.

Recent Developments

The company has already made significant strides in these domains. It recently unveiled its first electric SUV and introduced the Xring O1, its latest advanced mobile chip. These developments highlight Xiaomi’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into its product offerings.

R&D Financial Backing

Xiaomi raised $5.5 billion through a share sale in Hong Kong earlier this year to fund its ambitious R&D agenda. The funds are intended to expedite the development of technology, research, and business expansion, with a particular emphasis on the electric vehicle industry.







Market Position

Xiaomi’s strategic investments have already begun to yield results. Moreover, the company has risen to become the second-largest smartphone brand in China, capturing a significant market share. Its foray into the electric vehicle market has also been met with enthusiasm, with substantial orders for its SU7 model.

It goes without saying that Xiaomi has made a name for itself locally as well as internationally. In 2024, Xiaomi shipped 168.5 million smartphones globally, marking a 15.7% year-over-year increase. Notably, Xiaomi’s market share in the premium segment (devices priced above $415) reached 23.3%, reflecting its successful push into higher-end markets.