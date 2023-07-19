Chrome Extensions To Help You Stay Focused While Studying

After COVID-19, most people spend most of their time on the Internet; screen time has exponentially increased as people find it more flexible. Google Chrome extensions benefit students and studying as they offer various tools and features to boost productivity and learning. Here we are bringing the top five Chrome Extensions for looking.

Stay Focused

Stay Focused is a Chrome extension that boosts your productivity by limiting the time an average person spends on time-wasting websites. It helps to stay focused on work by restricting an average person’s time. Once the allotted has been used up, a person’s blocked sites will be inaccessible for the rest of the day.

It is highly configurable and enables users to block or allow specific subdomains, entire sites, specific pages, and even specific in-page content.

In short, you can set a daily time limit for specific sites or entertainment sites. It will help you stay on track and focus on your studies without distractions.

Grammarly

Grammarly is an American cloud-based typing assistant that helps correct mistakes or spelling errors. Thai popular extension is an ideal solution for writing papers and essays and improving overall writing skills.

Grammarly helps detect and correct grammar, punctuation, spelling, and style errors as you type. However, it also offers suggestions to enhance your writing clarity and accuracy.

Todoist

It is a beautiful extension trusted by 30 million people and teams. It is a simple yet powerful task manager and an organizer to-do list. It makes stour life easier and helps you to organize your life. You can easily manage your tasks.

You can create to-do lists, set deadlines, and prioritize assignments through this—the extension syncs across devices. Therefore, you can access your study plans from your laptop, notebook, phone, or any other gadget.

Pomodone

Pomodone is the easiest way to track the workflow. It helps you to remain focused on your task without any distractions. It applies the Pomodone technique to boost your productivity. The method breaks your study time into intervals, mainly 25 minutes of focused work followed by a 5-minute break.

It is a management tactic used to work without burning out. It automatically tracks how much time you spend on each task. It allows filtering time logs by source, date, and project.

Kami

It is a pleasure to enjoy your study time. It is an Interactive learning platform empowering students and enhancing their capabilities by providing many options. It helps to stay connected with accessible annotation tools.

It enables highlighting, underlining, and strikethrough text in PDF and other formats. Kami works with Google Drive and Google Classroom.

In addition, the users can also add text boxes, shapes, and images.

Hence all these Chrome extensions help provide smooth learning to students.

