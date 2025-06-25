By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Chrome For Android Lets You Move Address Bar To Bottom

Google is giving Android users more control over their browsing experience with a new Chrome update that allows them to move the address bar to the bottom of the screen.



This feature, long available to iPhone users through Safari and later Chrome for iOS, is now rolling out to Android devices globally.

The update is designed to improve usability by placing the address bar closer to where users naturally hold their phones, making it easier to type and navigate. Unlike Apple’s earlier implementation, which faced backlash for its default placement, Google is taking a more flexible approach. The address bar’s location is now a user-controlled setting rather than a forced change.

To activate the feature, Android users can either long-press the address bar and choose the option to move it to the bottom, or they can find the toggle in Chrome’s Settings menu.



Learning from Apple’s Mistakes

When Apple first introduced the bottom address bar with iOS 15 in 2021, many users pushed back, complaining about its design blocking key website elements.

Apple later modified the layout to sit below the page content and made the option customizable. Google has learned from past feedback. Chrome users can now choose where the address bar goes. They aren’t forced into a new layout.

Google confirmed that the feature begins rolling out today and will gradually reach all Android users over the coming weeks. The update reflects a growing trend in browser design focused on ergonomics and user choice, especially on mobile devices, where reach and accessibility are key.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

