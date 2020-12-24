City Islamabad app generates Rs. 250 million in revenue

Since its inception more than a year ago, the ‘City Islamabad’ app has generated more than PKR 250 million in revenue according to the National Information Technology Board (NITB). The City Islamabad app offers a wide range of public services, tools, and features for the citizens including ICT services, e-Police, Excise and Taxation, CDA, e-NADRA, notifications, City guide, Utility Bills, and other valuable services.

Leveraging Technology for Economic Development. City Islamabad app is for digital ease of citizens for availing 40+ Government Services.

The revenue is generated from the services availed by the residents of the capital. The ICT administration has also been working to add more payment methods to the app apart from Nadra’s e-Sahulat solution such as 1link transfers and Easypaisa to make the lives of residents easier. There are more than 40 services that you can avail of on the platform.

The app is very easy to use. All you have to do is download the app on your mobile(Android or iOS). Once you have downloaded the app, you can register by providing details that include your name, phone number, and CNIC.

Once you are logged in, you can just click on any service that you wish to avail of and provide the necessary details and your work should be done.

