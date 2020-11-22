closeallinstitutions trends on Twitter with more than 21K+ tweets as students demand closure

As PM Imran Khan mentioned today that if the trend of COVID-19 continues, they will be compelled towards a complete lockdown. Students have also taken matters into their own hands and are raising their voices on Twitter to appeal to the government to shut down all institutions across the country.

As of right now, the trend has crossed more than 21,000+ tweets in which users are highlighting different cases that they have observed in their institutions. Various institutions have taken the step to shift to Distance Learning but there still are schools, colleges and universities which are operating in the face to face mode. Given below are a collection of tweets from the students highlighting the situation:

Now what are you waiting for? The life of students are not only their lives their lives belong to whole nation our future decide the future our of country you people put our lives in danger we have grandparents at home we never want to infect thm @ShaheenEPk #closeallinstitutions pic.twitter.com/hREr893eoy — Dr Zara (@ZaraRajpoot85) November 22, 2020

A number of students also put forward a rather insensitive response from FAST Administration regarding a confirmed COVID case which can be seen below:

#closeallinstitutions

It's in the public for you to see what the administration of Fast Islamabad campus is doing. An error that can have impact of brobdingnagian measures. pic.twitter.com/M36aNOEYt0 — Salman Ahmed (@thesalmania) November 22, 2020

Meanwhile, some just want it delayed because they haven’t studied

Meanwhile, someone also shared the stats tweeted by Asad Umar regarding the increase in patients to support their case and show the seriousness of the matter.

Let’s see if the demands of students will be heard in the meeting on Monday or the government will decide to keep the institutions open. What is your take on the matter? Do let us know in the comment section!

