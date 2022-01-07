Clubhouse will soon add support for web listening

Since its debut in 2020, Clubhouse was a massive hit firstly due to its exclusivity towards Apple devices. However, when Twitter Spaces came around, Clubhouse had to move to Android as well. Despite the move by Clubhouse, Spaces became the main platform for all audio-based meetups. Clubhouse, on the other hand, isn’t going down so easily as the company just recently introduced its support for the web.

Through this support, users can join in any conversation, listen to relays, and live rooms. The only requirement is a web browser. The fun fact of this feature is that users won’t need to log in or sign up for Clubhouse to chime into any room on the platform.

today we're introducing an easy new way to spread the word about great rooms. It's called…drumroll….SHARING! we invented this and nobody has thought of it before. even better, when you share, people now have the option to listen on desktop – no login required 😇 pic.twitter.com/Gw2rFkMQcs — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) January 6, 2022

However, before this users had to ensure they had an invite to join in any conversation on the platform. As of now, the feature is accessible in the US but would soon move worldwide.