Clubhouse’s New Direct Payments Allow Users To Pay Creators

As of now, Clubhouse will allow users to financially support their users directly through the application. The company mentioned that they will not take a cut from any of the respective payments the users send to their favorite creators. In short, the amount of money users send to their favorite creators will be the exact amount they receive.

However, it is to be noted that this method of payment will not come for all users as currently, the company will start with a small test group. In order to support your favorite creator simply tap on their profile then click on the ‘Send Money’ button and choose the amount of money, you would like to send. Moreover, you’ll also have to pay a ‘small card processing fee’ that goes to Stripe, which is Clubhouse’s payments processing partner. The first time to try to pay someone, Clubhouse will ask you to add a credit or debit card.

This new method of direct payments comes after a few weeks after the company announced its creator accelerator program called Clubhouse Creator First which is aimed at monetizing shows of the top creators.

Through such features, it’s only a matter of time when creators globally will opt for Clubhouse instead of another platform to share, build and make money. Currently, Clubhouse is only available on iOS as an invite-only app while the Android version is currently in the works.