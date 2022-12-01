CM Approves 513 Hybrid Buses For Lahore Mass Transit

Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, has given principle approval for running electric buses in Lahore. The CM has also ordered the relevant officials to procure more buses for a separate feeder route project. He procurement of 513 hybrid electric buses to improve Lahore’s mass transit system.

The chief minister chaired the 19th Punjab Mass Authority (PMTA) meeting at this office and ordered extra buses for feeders routed in the city. He also directed the department to expand the Speedo Feeder bus service from Lahore to Sheikupura and Muridke to serve peripheral regions. CM announced that 8 stations of the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) will be commercialized. He also approved the repairs of existing buses and the procurement of a new bus system for the metro bus service in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In the meeting, PMTA also decided in principle to continue the Bahawalpur to Lodhran bus service and add 12 buses. CM also approved the Speedo bus route from Lahore to Sheikupura and Muridke. During the meeting with Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA), CM Pervez Elahi ordered the restoration and activation of the Punjab Transport Company.

Elahi designated Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to clean Pakistan Metro Bus Services in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. He also gave in-principal approval for running electric buses in Lahore. The CM has also ordered the relevant officials to procure more public transport for a separate feeder route project.

Karachi transportation department launched the test drives of its all-new battery-powered passenger buses earlier this month. The department conducted trial runs between the Sindh Archives complex and sea view. Transport Miniter Sharjeel Memon and other relevant officials took part in the test runs and inspected the newly imported electric buses. He stated that the public transportation sector of Sindh faces significant challenges, adding that the government is working to address these by providing residents with modern and comfortable commuting options.

