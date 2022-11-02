CM Approves Cancer Treating Technology ‘CyberKnife’ In two Hospitals

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved the introduction of “Cyberknife Technology” for Jinnah Hospital Lahore and Nishtar Hospital Multan to provide free advanced services to patients and treat fatal diseases like Cancer, Tumor and other complex diseases using this technology. Doctors of the concerned fields will get advanced training about using this machinery and giving treatment methods. Before this initiative, CyberKnife Technology was available at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) in the Radiation Oncology Department of JPMC which served people with Tomotherapy as well. Doctor Yasmeen Rashid said;

“Cancer patients in Punjab have been provided with cyber knife treatment through Sehat Sahulat Card while data of cancer patients undergoing treatment through this card will be compiled.”

Cyberknife technology is a non-invasive treatment for cancerous and non-cancerous tumors and other conditions where radiation therapy is indicated. It is used to treat conditions throughout the body, including tumors of the prostate, lung, brain, spine, head and neck, liver, pancreas, kidney, and certain gynecologic indications, and can be an alternative to surgery or for some patients who have inoperable or surgically complex tumors.

While chairing a meeting, the CM said the Punjab government has made this method a part of the Health Card Programme through Ghurki Hospital.

The government would also deliberate on giving the status of a university to Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore, and required legislation will be done after an early decision, he disclosed.

AIMC’s Dr. Abdul Majeed Ch, Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary of finance, special secretary of specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, and others attended the meeting. Moreover, while chairing a meeting to review arrangements, security plans, and other issues for Raiwind Ijtima, the CM asked the administration to complete arrangements on time while ensuring CCTV surveillance of entry and exit points. For this purpose, more cameras should be installed besides arranging additional patrolling police; he said, and added that the number of wardens should also be increased for a smooth flow of traffic.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid held a meeting with a delegation of State Life Insurance Company, here on Thursday. Chairman Shoaib Javed, Divisional Head Muhammad Ashar, and Regional Chief Lahore Dr. Noor were present on behalf of State Life Insurance Company.

Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, AS Technical Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, CEO of Punjab Healthcare Commission Saqib Aziz, COO of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Shamshad Ali Khan, Hasnat Ahmed, Mian Zahid ul Rehman and other concerned officers were present. During the meeting, Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid discussed with the delegation of State Life Insurance Company measures to provide cyberknife and other facilities through this card.

Chairman of State Life Insurance Company Shoaib Javed said that the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education will get full support from Company with reference to the Card and they are taking basic steps to provide maximum facilities.

As per statistics, so far over 2.4 million people in Punjab have received free treatment facility worth over Rs 54 billion through health cards. As many as 794 government and private hospitals have been impaneled to provide free treatment facilities through this card.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that they are trying to provide maximum facilities to the people of Punjab through this card So far, more than 55,100 people in Punjab have received the facility of free coronary angiography, and over 50 thousands and 800 women got the free facility of normal delivery and more than 210,000 women got the free cesarean operation.

In Punjab, more than 36,000 people have undergone the free operation of hernia; over 36,100 people have so far received the facility of free chemotherapy while more than 165,000 people have received free eye treatment so far through this card.

