Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that providing health cards to the citizens would ensure complete and free-of-cost health coverage, which has largely been unimaginable in the country’s history.

Addressing a launching ceremony of the Sehat Sahulat card for the Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, the prime minister said that, with the extension of the health care facility to every family of Punjab province, the underprivileged no longer have to worry about getting the medical treatment.

He said every family in these two divisions could now avail health treatment worth Rs720,000. They could get health facilities in all the public and private hospitals alike.

As informed by the Punjab minister for health, an additional amount of Rs. 300,000 could be given to the deserving families when required, he added.

The prime minister said the universal health coverage initiative system was new for the countrymen and stressed the need for vigilance in that regard.

“It will become a safety net and would end health concerns of the poor people,” he added. He also underscored the need to encourage the private sector to participate in health initiatives fully.

Source: APP

