Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan installs 30th water filtration plant in Pakistan, latest technology being use

Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Limited (CCI Pakistan) installed a state-of-the-art water filtration plant for the residents of Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under its flagship CSR project- PAANI. The plant is situated close to the location of CCI Pakistan’s 7th production plant which is currently being constructed in the Haripur district. The inauguration of CCI’s 30th water filtration plant in Pakistan was virtually marked during a special ceremony hosted at the office of Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, the Federal Minister of Economic Affairs, in Islamabad on December 6, 2021. Also present at the ceremony were senior officials from CCI including Mr. Ahmet Kursad Ertin, General Manager at CCI Pakistan, Mr. Servet Yildirim, Group PAC Director at CCI, and other senior officials.

This water filtration plant has the most modern ultrafiltration water treatment technology which has the capacity to supply up to 2,000 liters per hour of safe and clean drinking water at no cost to the local population. Following this new addition, CCI has now installed a total of 30 water filtration plants across Pakistan. CCI Pakistan’s flagship project PAANI is now serving over 1 million people across the country every day with clean drinking water, including in the areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Layyah, Tharparkar, Rawalpindi, and now in Haripur – protecting them from harmful waterborne diseases.

These waterborne diseases including typhoid, intestinal worms, diarrhea, and gastroenteritis are very common and rampant across Pakistan. According to WWF, 20-40% of total hospital beds in Pakistan are mostly occupied by patients suffering from water-borne diseases.

While commenting on this achievement, Ahmet Kursad Ertin, General Manager at CCI Pakistan said, “Owing to the lack of facilities in underprivileged communities of Pakistan, access to clean drinking water has always remained a priority for our sustainability interventions. Through our CSR project ‘PAANI’, CCI Pakistan remains committed to promoting access to safe and clean drinking water to the underprivileged communities of Pakistan. This filtration plant will not only provide safe and clean drinking water to thousands of families but will also protect them against harmful waterborne diseases.”

CCI is a multinational beverage company operating in 11 countries with 29 production plants. CCI Pakistan, a subsidiary of CCI, produces, distributes, and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company in Pakistan. It currently serves a consumer base of 208 million with 6 productions plants and a workforce of 2,500 employees across Pakistan.