Commuters to now enjoy high-speed internet connection while traveling along Makran Coastal Highway

The Universal Service Fund (USF) Pakistan shared tweet which read: ” USF in partnership with Ufone continues to make progress in National Highway-10 (NH 10) Makran Coastal Highway and NH25 Uthal to Quetta Highway. Computers are now reaping benefit from high-speed broadband over 640 Kilometre of road segment covering areas of Kech, Awaran, Gwadar, and Lasbella district.”

The Makran Coastal Highway or N10 stretches to 653 km. It also covers the Arabian sea coast of Pakistan from Karachi in Sindh to Gawadar in Baluchistan and passes the towns of Omara and Pasni.

Along with Ministry of Information and Technology and PTCL, the USF Pakistan installed 85 kilometres of optic Fiber cable to connect nine unserved Tehsils in North Waziristan and South Waziristan. The Optical Fiber cable is going to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to regions like Spinwam, Wana, ToiKhulla, Jandola, Sarwakai, Sararogha, and Barwand Tehsil.

USF has also continued to transform the lives of citizens in Hyderabad Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal, and Badin by offering high-speed mobile internet to 497 muazas in only one year.

Last week the Federal Minister of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the 73rd meeting of USF board. In the meeting, the Minister awarded contracts to different mobile operators. The projects were aimed to provide next-generation broadband connectivity to the users in far-flung areas of Baluchistan and Sindh.

