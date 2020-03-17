Coronavirus cases raised to a total of 184 in Pakistan

The number of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan has been increasing rather alarmingly in the past 24 hours. The mark has reached 184 overall with 90 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to officials.

According to the health ministry, the new cases were reported in the northeastern Punjab, southern Sindh and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces. Most of the patients (approximately 130) are reported to be the ones at a quarantine camp at the country’s Taftan border crossing with Iran.

“[The spike in cases] was mainly because of the people who came from Taftan. They had been quarantined there, and then we moved them to our own facility where we tested them,” said Meeran Yousuf, spokesperson for Sindh province’s health minister.

The first case from Punjab was reported just this Sunday and 18 also came up from Sindh. Islamabad is also under attack as one new case was reported from the capital city. However, no deaths due to COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Pakistan government as of yet.

The disease has affected 158 countries globally resulting in the death of more than 6,500 people and infection in more than 170,000. Coronavirus is spreading to new areas every day and seems to have shifted its attention to Europe now.

The government has taken several steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Starting Saturday, all education institutions across the country have been closed for three weeks.

Sindh’s borders with Iran and Afghanistan have also been closed for two weeks on Monday. The government has also closed the Kartarpur Corridor in Punjab to Pakistani visitors, but the restriction does not apply to Indian Sikh pilgrims. These measures are taken as Iran is reported to have the largest number of patients and deaths after China and Italy.

Source: Geo TV

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk