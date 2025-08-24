Court Extends Remand In Ducky Bhai Gambling Case

A Lahore court has approved a five-day extension in the Ducky Bhai gambling case, allowing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to continue interrogating the YouTuber over his alleged promotion of online betting apps.

Judicial magistrate Naeem Wattoo heard the NCCIA’s request on Saturday, where the investigating officer argued that further custody was needed to complete the probe. The court approved the extension and ordered that Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, be presented again on August 28.

During the hearing, Rehman’s lawyer opposed the request, asking why investigators required additional remand when they could conduct forensic analysis of his seized laptop and phone. The lawyer confirmed that both devices were already in NCCIA’s possession.

Rehman was arrested at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport last Sunday while attempting to leave the country. In the Ducky Bhai gambling case, he faces charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, as well as sections 294 B and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the YouTuber promoted several unregistered gambling applications in Pakistan and acted as a country manager for one of them without authorization. It further states that he ignored official summons to join inquiry proceedings.

Initially, the NCCIA secured a two-day remand on August 17 against its request for 28 days, which was later extended by four more days on August 19. Earlier this week, his wife Aroob Jatoi, who obtained pre-arrest bail, appeared before the agency for questioning. The couple had also faced legal issues in 2024 when they were detained for displaying weapons on social media.