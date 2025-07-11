The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad officially revoked the ban on the YouTube channels of Matiullah Jan (MJTV) and Asad Toor on July 11, 2025.

On July 8, 2025, the government of Pakistan announced the blocking of 27 YouTube channels. Officials stated that these channels were allegedly responsible for promoting false narratives, inciting public unrest, and provoking hostility toward state institutions and public representatives.

Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka on Friday suspended a local court’s order banning 27 YouTube channels operated by various prominent Pakistani journalists and content creators. The original ban had been issued by Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah following a plea from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), citing alleged anti-state content, defamation, and misinformation targeting judicial figures.

Asad Toor, one of the affected journalists, confirmed the suspension via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The legal challenge to the ban is being led by lawyers Riasat Ali Azad, Zainab Janjua, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, Hadiali, Jamal, and Farrukh Jillani, with digital rights advocate Farieha Aziz also part of the legal team.

The NCCIA had initiated its inquiry into the matter on June 2 after receiving approval from the competent authority.

Authorities claim that the material shared on these channels caused unnecessary panic among the public. Now, after reviewing the case, the court has canceled the block order against MJTV and Asad Toor’s YouTube channels.