Cyberpunk 2: Next Futuristic RPG To Drop Sooner Than Expected

Anyone else waiting to see Keanu Reeves returning to the world of RPG? With Cyberpunk 2 on the horizon, this hunch might just materialize.







CD Projekt Red has announced that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. They are currently referring to as Cyberpunk 2. Good news: it has transitioned from the conceptual phase into preproduction.

What happens next in the saga remains to be seen, as fans anticipate some sort of teaser to drop in the coming months.

Cyberpunk 2 by North American Studios

CD Projekt Red's North American teams in Boston and Vancouver are leading Cyberpunk 2's preproduction. These studios aim to bring the next chapter to life. They're building on the foundation of the original game.







Anticipated Features and Setting

While specific details about the sequel remain limited, the game’s creator, Mike Pondsmith, has hinted at the inclusion of a new city that offers a distinct atmosphere compared to Night City. Described as “Chicago gone wrong,” this setting aims to provide a fresh backdrop for players to explore.

Cyberpunk 2 Project Timeline and Expectations

CD Projekt Red has not provided a definitive release date for Cyberpunk 2. However, since the company’s development cycles typically span four to five years from preproduction to release, developers don’t expect the game to launch before 2029. The studio emphasizes that each project is unique, and timelines can vary accordingly.

Continued Success of the Cyberpunk Franchise

CD Projekt Red continues to provide support for the current Cyberpunk 2077 title, in addition to making progress on Cyberpunk 2. Phantom Liberty, the expansion of the game, has attained substantial commercial success, with a sales volume exceeding 10 million units. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be the platform for the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on June 5, 2025. This edition will provide players with a comprehensive experience of the original game and its expansions.

Fans of the Cyberpunk franchise can expect a continuation of the franchise’s signature combination of immersive storytelling and futuristic settings.