Gaming, News

Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.2 patch is finally here

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 33 sec read>

After much wait, Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.2 patch is officially available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and will later come upon Stadia as well. Changes in terms of gameplay can be checked by clicking here.

 

However, major improvements have been made on the performance side of things. This would allow the biggest difference between lower-end PCs and previous generation consoles.

Additionally, the patch promises to make teleporting police a thing of the past, as well as make vehicles feel less clunky. Fun fact, users will now be able to buy the cat food they need to adopt Nibbles at stores across Night City, among a long list of other changes.

CD Projekt Red had originally planned to release the patch in February but end up facing a ransomware attack which prevented many employees to access their computers and work on the update.

Read More: Ransomware hack delays Cyberpunk patch 1.2 update

cyberpunk 2077 update
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Globally Acclaimed Leaders in Healthcare and Philanthropy join Lineup of Speakers at The World Immunization & Logistics Summit

in News, Technology
Mar 30, 2021  ·   4 min read

European startups call for the European Union to establish a 118-billion-sovereign-tech-fund

in News, Technology
Mar 29, 2021  ·   49 sec read

Caviar customizes iPhone 12 Max with designs based on Mortal Kombat

in Mobile, News
Mar 29, 2021  ·   1 min read
Up Next: Globally Acclaimed Leaders in Healthcare and Philanthropy join Lineup of Speakers at The World Immunization & Logistics Summit