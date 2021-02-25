Ransomware hack delays Cyberpunk patch 1.2 update

CD Projekt SA’s developer team of Cyberpunk 2077 had recently been locked out of their own workstations for the past two weeks due to a recent ransomware attack on their systems. This has slowed down the patch update for the game itself.

The extent of this disruption has not been further disclosed by CD Projekt SA as the team is trying to oversee this issue as Cyberpunk 2077 is desperately in need of a repair. The team behind the game had refused to pay the hackers any ransom which led to the team being locked out of their systems and tools required to do most of their jobs.

Though there are a few employees operating from their headquarters in Warsaw, the majority are still working from home. These hackers are suspected to have the team’s personal information which led to the company informing all employees to freeze their accounts and send their computers to the company’s IT team immediately. in order to scan for malware.

Until the systems are of the company are up and running, the patch 1.2 update will remain in delay. Despite that, the company aims to improve the game for its users.