Daraz apologizes for the ‘drone incident’, refunds the customer and delists the seller

Daraz has been making waves for all the wrong reasons over the past few days. If you don’t know the full story, it is a heartbreaking tale of a child YouTuber excitedly unboxing a drone he ordered from Daraz for his vlog, only to be disappointed when he realizes that there is nothing but scraps and pieces of garbage in the package. You can watch the original video, as well as the reaction of the masses, here .

While Daraz’s negligence as a platform allowed the original seller to commit customer fraud, the company has been busy explaining on various social media platforms that it has reached out to the customer in question and is doing everything it can to make sure they are satisfied. Today, it released an official apology on Twitter that also highlights the steps they have taken in the aftermath of the incident.

“In light of the recent video being shared on social media we take full responsibility for the mishaps and we sincerely apologize to our valuable customers,” begins the letter from Team Daraz.

The company proceeds to explain that its team has been in touch with the customer and also processed an immediate refund for them.

“We have been in touch with the customer ever since we have been notified, and an immediate refund was processed as per our return and refunds policy,” says the letter.

Furthermore, the team announced that it has delisted the fraudulent seller from their platform and will continue to carry out a transparent investigation into the matter, with continuous updates for its customers along the way.

“While we investigate the incident, the seller has been delisted from our platfrom and to maintain complete transparency, we will keep you all updated as the investigation progresses,” the letter states.

