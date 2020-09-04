Daraz Becomes one of the Official partners of Samsung Electronics in Pakistan. Exclusive Launch of Select Samsung Galaxy M Series Coming Soon!

Samsung Electronics recently announced Daraz as an authorized online partner in Pakistan. Through this collaboration Samsung Pakistan will launch Galaxy M31, which has become a global online sensation.

The Samsung Galaxy M31, sporting a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Capacitive touchscreen and a large 6000 mAh battery will be launched and sold exclusively on Daraz. The Samsung Galaxy M11, with a 6.4 inch display and 5000 mAh battery, will also be launched on Daraz.

“Daraz is dedicated to creating brand partnerships and growing customer base in Pakistan. We strive to offer our customers access to genuine products from leading brands and we are confident that this new collaboration with Samsung will be nothing short of revolutionary,” said Faisal Malik, Director Commercial, Daraz Pakistan.

The launch of the Samsung mobile phones “The Galaxy M series” on Daraz will mark the first phase of a collaboration through which Daraz hopes to provide its customers with the latest in mobile technology and a seamless and convenient shopping experience.

With a growing customer base across Pakistan, Daraz is the premier online shopping platform to become Samsung’s official, non-exclusive, online partner in Pakistan.

