Date Announced for Facial Recognition System Launch in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has announced the launch date for Pakistan’s unified facial recognition system, directing all departments to cease scattered biometric storage and fully implement the new system by December 31, 2025.







The directive was issued during a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at NADRA headquarters in Islamabad. NADRA Chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Munir Afsar and key officials attended to discuss pressing national security and data protection issues.

During the meeting, concerns were raised about multiple government departments and service providers maintaining independent biometric databases, which posed risks of data theft and misuse. The Interior Minister ordered that all biometric verification must now rely on NADRA’s secure central database, enabled by the facial recognition system, especially to assist individuals unable to verify identity through fingerprints.

In a parallel move to enhance digital integrity, the Minister ordered the immediate blocking of mobile SIMs issued on expired CNICs. The initial phase will target SIMs linked to CNICs issued in 2017 or earlier, and later extend to all deactivated identity cards. The objective is to ensure that only active CNICs are used for mobile registration.







NADRA Coordinating with PTA to Block SIMS of Deceased Individuals

NADRA is coordinating with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to also block SIMs registered to deceased individuals or holders of expired ID cards.

Minister Naqvi also laid the foundation stone of a 10-storey NADRA Mega Center in Islamabad’s I-8 sector, slated for completion by June 2026. He approved expanding NADRA’s services to 44 underserved tehsils and union councils, including all 31 UCs in Islamabad by June 30, 2025. New regional offices will open in Multan, Sukkur, and Gwadar.

During the briefing, NADRA officials outlined digital transformation efforts, including amendments to the National Identity Card Rules 2002. New registration certificates for children and families were introduced to improve legal clarity and reduce fraud.

Advanced biometric systems using facial recognition and iris scanning have been deployed, with continued collaboration between NADRA, PTA, FIA, SBP, SECP, and other agencies to prevent identity fraud. The PAK ID mobile app — with over 7 million downloads — now facilitates digital ID issuance, pensioner “proof of life” verification, CNIC home delivery, and federal arms license renewals.