Electric Cars, News

Daymak claiming to make the world’s fastest three-wheeled Electric Vehicle

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 43 sec read>

A company called Daymak is currently crowdfunding a two-seater Electric Vehicle called the Spiritus which is said to go from zero to 60 mph in just 1.8 seconds. According to the company, the car ‘rides like a go-kart’ and is hoping to reach 50,000 pre-orders for the vehicle.

The EV rocks solar panels for trickle charging and a regeneration system alongside wireless charging. By depositing up to $100 will guarantee customers a pre-order at a lower price. There is also an ‘Ultimate model’ of the Spiritus which offers the aforementioned zippy acceleration. It starts at $149,000 and has a range of 480km. The ‘Deluxe version’ has a more modest 300km range, and it starts at $19,995. The company claims that it will be the fastest three-wheeled car in the world.

In regards to the design, the EV gives out the look of a Batmobile and a high-end motorcycle combined together. The crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to end on July 23rd. Production should start in 2023.

The Spiritus is one of six vehicles in Daymak’s Avvenire Series. The others include Terra, an e-bike designed for on- and off-road use, and Skyrider, which the company describes as ‘a a high-performance EV capable of flying’.

Source: Engadget

Electric Vehicles Spiritus
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

The first US president to get banned from Twitter says he won’t be back on Twitter, even if invited

in News, Social Media
Mar 24, 2021  ·   1 min read

Elon Musk says people can now buy a Tesla vehicle using bitcoin

in Cryptocurrency, Electric Cars
Mar 24, 2021  ·   1 min read

NASA planning a test flight for Ingenuity prototype helicopter over Mars

in News, Technology
Mar 24, 2021  ·   1 min read