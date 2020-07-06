Dazaran rolled out an E-commerce platform which will promote retail during Eid festival

A Chinese digital company Daazarn has rolled out an E-commerce platform that would promote digital retailing business. This platform will facilitate the citizens of both Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

On Sunday, the CEO of the Chinese online services company Dazaran said: “We are starting new trends of business to promote buying and selling of cattle through the digital app and also provide all major services including slaughterhouse to people during the Eid-ul-Azha festival from July 31st of this year.”

He also said that the e-commerce platform will offer cattle and all other services during the Eid festival in a compatible price range in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Li also said that shoppers could also utilize other mediums for placing their orders such as WhatsApp, Landline number WeChat, and the website.

The CEO also said that his team is also working on the e-retail market and launched an app known as FreshOne where users can buy Fruits, vegetables, and household items at an economical rate.

He further said: “Through campaign-999, we sell you different items of daily use including tomatoes Rs.9 per Kg, Onion Rs. 19 per Kg, and Potatoes Rs,49 per Kg with instant delivery at your doorstep.

As mentioned earlier the services are offered in the region of Islamabad and Rawalpindi only but it is expected that in the coming months, the app will be effectively delivered in other cities too.

Donald also believed that people are scared to go outside during the COVID 19 crisis. The instant delivery service will offer for the eatables and other grocery items once the user disposes of their orders using the FreshOne app. Besides that, the company has also offered employment opportunities to the people in a stressful situation due to COVID 19 pandemic.

