Decision On Ldi License Renewal Likely After Eid

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on IT & Telecom was held under the chairmanship of Senator Palwasha Khan to review the ongoing matters concerning LDI license renewal.







During the session, the Secretary IT briefed the committee, stating that the Sindh High Court had referred all LDI cases back to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). He added that several meetings have since been conducted between the PTA and LDI companies, and a decision on the matter is expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman informed the committee that show cause notices were issued to seven LDI operators. He said that hearings for the LDI license renewal cases have been completed, and the PTA intends to reach a final decision within the next few weeks.

He further stated that the National Assembly Standing Committee had previously recommended either granting a one-month extension to the LDI companies or finalizing the decision. The PTA also aims to recover the disputed amount from the concerned operators.







The PTA chief concluded that whatever course of action is taken, a final decision will be announced after Eid.