The federal government is set to introduce the Prohibition of Obscenity and Vulgarity on Digital Media Bill 2025 in the upcoming session of the National Assembly. The draft, presented by PPP lawmaker Dr. Syeda Shahida Rehmani, aims to regulate obscene or immoral digital content, with penalties ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs100 million.

The legislation defines “digital media” and “prohibited content” broadly, covering social platforms, streaming services, apps, websites, advertisements, dramas, films, web series, music, and live broadcasts. It also extends to offline content circulated through digital means.

Prohibited material includes explicit conversations, depictions of extramarital affairs, indecent or revealing attire, drug-related content, disrespect toward religion, mockery of hijab or purdah, attacks on family values, and any content deemed harmful to Pakistan’s ideology or cultural traditions.

To implement its provisions, the bill proposes the formation of three new institutions: an authority, a regulatory board, and a tribunal. Investigations would be carried out by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), while prosecutions would fall under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

Strict Punishments Proposed Under Digital Media Bill 2025

The draft introduces strict punishments. First-time offenders could face one year in prison along with a Rs500,000 fine, while repeat violations may lead to three years imprisonment and fines of Rs5 million. Offenses involving religion, women, children, or family values could result in jail terms of up to five years and a Rs10 million fine.

Digital platforms and service providers will also be bound to comply. They must report uploaded content from Pakistan within 15 days, delete prohibited material within 24 hours of notice, and preserve records for at least three years. Non-compliance could bring fines of Rs50 million for the first violation and Rs100 million for the second, with repeated breaches risking license cancellation and suspension.

All violations under the Digital Media Bill 2025 will be classified as non-bailable and non-compoundable. The bill is expected to be referred to the standing committee before being put to a vote in the National Assembly.

Rights groups and journalists remain cautious, pointing to the misuse of PECA 2016 in curbing press freedom. Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas cautioned that the government should reflect on previous mistakes, noting that the law introduced in 2016 was eventually used against the very party that had passed it.