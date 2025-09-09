YouTuber Ducky Bhai, whose real name is Saad ur Rehman, has been sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with allegations of promoting illegal gambling apps in Pakistan. The development marks a major update in one of the country’s most high-profile influencer cases.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) presented Ducky Bhai before a Lahore court after the completion of his three-day physical remand. During the hearing, the magistrate ordered investigators to submit the challan without delay.

His arrest on August 17 at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport drew attention nationwide. Authorities allege that the YouTuber was not only endorsing gambling apps such as Binomo, 1xBet, Bet365, and B9 Game but also served as a country manager for one of them, processing large payments to attract his millions of followers.

With a massive digital audience, Ducky Bhai now faces multiple charges, including digital forgery, fraud, spamming, cheating, and dishonesty under the Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. If convicted, the influencer could face severe penalties and fines.

The controversy has also rocked Pakistan’s influencer community. Several popular content creators, including Iqra Kanwal of Sisterology, Muhammad Anas Ali, Hasnain Shah, Mudassar Hassan, and Rajab Butt, have been summoned by investigators for questioning.

According to the NCCIA, the case extends beyond simple app promotion, pointing instead to organized involvement in large-scale financial scams. The scandal has left fans shocked and has placed Pakistan’s influencer economy under unprecedented scrutiny, with growing calls for accountability across digital platforms.