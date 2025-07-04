E Ink has unveiled a new touchscreen trackpad that blends AI-powered tools with a color E Ink display, aiming to transform how users interact with laptops. Known for its display technology used in devices like the Kindle Colorsoft and Kobo Libra Colour, E Ink is now experimenting with laptop input zones. The device supports traditional input gestures—swiping, tapping, dragging, and clicking—while also introducing AI-based “second screen” functionality.

Even when the laptop is turned off, the trackpad remains active. Users can access shortcuts, notifications, text or image summaries, and even game-related content like strategies or walkthroughs. E Ink developed the prototype using Intel’s technology stack, promising local execution and low power consumption.

Touchscreen Trackpad Still Feels Unnatural for Users

While the concept sounds futuristic, similar ideas have failed in the past. ASUS’s ScreenPad once tried to bring widgets and mini displays to the trackpad space but saw little adoption. E Ink claims its version uses far less power than LED-based screens. However, most users were never concerned about trackpad battery drain in the first place.

Usability remains a serious concern. A trackpad’s purpose is tactile control, not visual feedback. Expecting users to constantly look down to view content, without accidentally covering it, introduces awkward ergonomics. Learning to glance and interact with a trackpad screen could prove unintuitive, even for tech-savvy users.

No official release date has been announced for the E Ink touchscreen trackpad, but it may find its way into upcoming premium AI-powered laptops. However, unless usability improves, it may follow in the footsteps of other short-lived innovations.

While AI integration is promising, the practicality of turning a trackpad into a screen still feels more like a novelty than a necessity.