E-verification of documents to be introduced by HEC.

Verification and attestation of educational documents have always been an issue for the general public. There are so many hassles and processes involved in the whole procedure and on top of all this, you have to take some spare time out of your daily routine just to visit the respective department and get the work done. But recently HEC has announced that soon they will be introducing electronic verification of the documents, which is actually great.

A task force led by PM’s Adviser Dr. Ishrat Hussain on Civil Service Reform and Austerity and Restructuring has advised The Higher Education Commission at a recent meeting that they should take all the educational institutions under its supervision that are awarding degrees so that the process of verification and attestation of educational documents can be accelerated by introducing the e-verification services.

During this meeting, Burhan Rasool – Punjab Information Technology Board General Manager showed a presentation on electronic attestation and verification of educational degrees of different universities in the country. Burhan Rasool also emphasized and proposed to maintain an online database of the records that are issued by the educational institution. He also mentioned that the currently fake documentation is flourishing and on the other hand the people with genuine degrees are facing issues to get their documents verified and attested. He also emphasized the importance of these services, which has become the necessity of the nation right now and these steps will not only improve the process but it will ensure the transparency and authenticity of the documents too.

This online verification and attestation service will be Pakistan’s first online electronic verification service. On this platform, all the educational institutions will digitize their student results and will provide regular updated. This initiative will help us to keep ourselves updated with the global trends and requirements.

