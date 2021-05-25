Each Sindh district to get its own NADRA registration office, announces Asad Umar

The government will build NADRA registration offices in every district of Sindh, as per a promise made by the Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar.

He inaugurated a center in Sobho Dero on Monday. Previously, the people of Sobho Dero had to travel to Gumbat to get any of their NADRA-related work done.

“The plan is to bring NADRA offices closer to people, no matter where they live,” Umar said. “We will ensure that services provided at these centers are up to the mark as well.”

He pointed out that people are repeatedly having trouble acquiring succession certificates but added that “The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020 has enabled NADRA to issue these certificates to people.”

Previously, civil judges used to issue these, and the inefficient process would often take years at a time.

However, the legal heirs will now have to show the family registration certificate, after which the succession certificate will be issued to them in 15 days.

“Many schemes such as this will be introduced in Sindh soon.”, Umar added.

Source: SAMAA

